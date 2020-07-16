W Nicholas Howley Sells 21,548 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $422.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

