Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YJ. Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Yunji stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Yunji has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $606.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $232.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunji by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

