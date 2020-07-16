Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $194.00. BofA Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

NYSE:LH opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

