ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $450.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.93.

NOW opened at $413.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $430.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 250.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.4% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

