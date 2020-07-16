Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $41.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 77985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Several other analysts have also commented on CYTK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,378 shares of company stock worth $2,980,541. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

