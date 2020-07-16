Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AAXN opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,088.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,186 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.