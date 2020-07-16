Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 241 ($2.97) on Tuesday. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of $217.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.38.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorpoint Group will post 1773.3092477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £49,999.68 ($61,530.49).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

