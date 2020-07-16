Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 241 ($2.97) on Tuesday. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of $217.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.38.
In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £49,999.68 ($61,530.49).
Motorpoint Group Company Profile
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.
