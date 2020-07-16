Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.35 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.54. Euroseas had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Euroseas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

