Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:ABG opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.