Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

CAPR opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 6.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 750.83% and a negative return on equity of 128.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

