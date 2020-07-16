LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 21.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

