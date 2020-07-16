Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

