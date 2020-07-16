Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.57.
In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
