Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
Inovalon stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.
In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $912,000. AXA lifted its stake in Inovalon by 65.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inovalon by 391.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
