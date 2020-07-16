Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Inovalon stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $912,000. AXA lifted its stake in Inovalon by 65.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inovalon by 391.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

