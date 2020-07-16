Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $70.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.39.

NYSE MHK opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $83,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,890,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

