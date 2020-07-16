Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

