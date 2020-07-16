Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

NYSE:SAR opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.63. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($2.54). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,080.00. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 749,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,109.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,901 shares of company stock worth $512,174. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.