Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCRYY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.