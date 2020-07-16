Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.80 ($2.53).
Synectics Company Profile
Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.