Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.80 ($2.53).

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics
Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics
Siemens PT Set at €115.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Siemens PT Set at €115.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley
LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley
Intertape Polymer Group Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Securities
Intertape Polymer Group Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Securities
HANNOVER RUECK/S’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley
HANNOVER RUECK/S’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report