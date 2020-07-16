Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.80 ($2.53).

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.