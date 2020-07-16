Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €115.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.31 ($127.32).

SIE stock opened at €112.00 ($125.84) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.24. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a one year high of €133.39 ($149.88).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

