MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR's (MTUAY) "Neutral" Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTUAY. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $159.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

