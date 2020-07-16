LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s (LGGNY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGGNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.58. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

