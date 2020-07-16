Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITPOF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $596.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.58. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.87 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

