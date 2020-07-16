HANNOVER RUECK/S’s (HVRRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nord/LB cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

HVRRY opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

