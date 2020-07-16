Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $146.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zimmer Biomet traded as high as $131.36 and last traded at $131.72, approximately 2,019,596 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,673,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $204,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

