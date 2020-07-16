Head-To-Head Comparison: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) versus Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

This table compares Cambium Networks and Comtech Telecomm.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 1.04 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -34.90 Comtech Telecomm. $671.80 million 0.59 $25.04 million $1.34 11.99

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecomm., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Comtech Telecomm.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks -7.83% -14.58% -3.13% Comtech Telecomm. 1.87% 4.46% 2.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cambium Networks and Comtech Telecomm., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 5 0 2.71 Comtech Telecomm. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus target price of $10.36, suggesting a potential downside of 4.28%. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.35%. Given Comtech Telecomm.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecomm. is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Cambium Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies. It also provides enterprise application technologies comprising location-based technologies that include Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location, and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enable customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; and text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and communicate with 911 public safety answering points. The company's Government Solutions segment offers command and control technologies, which comprise tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. It also provides over-the-horizon microwave systems, including equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.