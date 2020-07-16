Traders Buy High Volume of L3Harris Call Options (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 849 call options.
Shares of LHX stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $194.84. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $406,936,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 93.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $96,828,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.10.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
