Traders Buy High Volume of L3Harris Call Options (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 849 call options.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $194.84. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $406,936,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 93.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $96,828,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

