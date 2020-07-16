Garmin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,647 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,085% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

