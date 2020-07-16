DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB ASA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. DNB ASA/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DNB ASA/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

