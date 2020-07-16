SSR Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,433 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 609% compared to the typical volume of 343 put options.

SSR Mining stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 30,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

