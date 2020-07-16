Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hoya Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hoya in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hoya’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hoya stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. Hoya has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DNB ASA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
DNB ASA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
SSR Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume
SSR Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hoya Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hoya Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc Cut by Analyst
Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Capstone Mining Raised to Buy at CIBC
Capstone Mining Raised to Buy at CIBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report