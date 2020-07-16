Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hoya Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hoya in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hoya’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Hoya alerts:

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hoya stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. Hoya has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.