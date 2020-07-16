Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Cut by Analyst

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

