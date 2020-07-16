Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Earnings History and Estimates for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DNB ASA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
DNB ASA/S Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
SSR Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume
SSR Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hoya Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hoya Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrier Companies Inc Cut by Analyst
Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Capstone Mining Raised to Buy at CIBC
Capstone Mining Raised to Buy at CIBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report