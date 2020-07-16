Seaport Global Securities Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 564,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 543,600 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

