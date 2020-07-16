Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Raised to Buy at CIBC

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was upgraded by CIBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.30 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.40% from the stock’s current price.

Capstone Mining stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.23. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

