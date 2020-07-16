GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GVDNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

