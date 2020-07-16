Critical Comparison: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Information Analysis (NASDAQ:IAIC)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 3.93 $10.72 million $0.23 17.87 Information Analysis $10.16 million 0.20 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Smith Micro Software has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 26.37% 30.81% 23.82% Information Analysis -5.90% -52.40% -25.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.07%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Information Analysis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.