Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

