Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,398 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,085% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 2.00. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,009,376.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,034 shares of company stock worth $12,117,250 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $101,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

