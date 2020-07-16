Traders Buy High Volume of Bank of New York Mellon Put Options (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,718 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 802% compared to the typical volume of 745 put options.

NYSE:BK opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,632,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

