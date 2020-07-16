Ingersoll-Rand Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,857 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,715% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 374.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

