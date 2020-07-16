Weibo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,949 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,374% compared to the average daily volume of 743 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 210,119 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 68,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WB opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

