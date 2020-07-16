Kala Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 840 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,083% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

KALA stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $604.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

