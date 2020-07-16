Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and PACCAR (OTCMKTS:PCAR) Critical Review

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

This table compares Hyundai Motor and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 8.73% 21.76% 7.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyundai Motor and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 2 9 6 1 2.33

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $77.07, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given PACCAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A PACCAR $25.60 billion 1.04 $2.39 billion $6.87 11.22

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than PACCAR.

Risk and Volatility

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PACCAR beats Hyundai Motor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.