Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURBY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

