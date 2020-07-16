APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.95.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

