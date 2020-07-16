Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $194.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $187.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

