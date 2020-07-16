Danske Upgrades Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) to “Buy”

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDCVF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.