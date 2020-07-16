Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.