IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of QNTQF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

