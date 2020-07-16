IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IMI (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of QNTQF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

IMI Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Laboratory Corp. of America Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Laboratory Corp. of America Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Danske Upgrades Nordic Semiconductor ASA to “Buy”
Danske Upgrades Nordic Semiconductor ASA to “Buy”
Rotork Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
Rotork Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
IMI Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
IMI Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Head to Head Analysis: OptimizeRx and International Money Express
Head to Head Analysis: OptimizeRx and International Money Express
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals vs. Arcturus Therapeutics Head-To-Head Review
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals vs. Arcturus Therapeutics Head-To-Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report