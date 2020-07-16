Head to Head Analysis: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

This table compares OptimizeRx and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -19.86% -11.18% -9.09% International Money Express 6.74% 61.48% 13.21%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OptimizeRx and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than International Money Express.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $24.60 million 8.90 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -78.63 International Money Express $319.60 million 1.49 $19.61 million $0.82 15.32

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Money Express beats OptimizeRx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as for a network of pharmacies; and Brand and Clinical Messaging that includes various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It also operates Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence, care coordination, and patient engagement; and HIPAA-compliant, an automated and mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.