Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) vs. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Head-To-Head Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Arcturus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.45%. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.14, suggesting a potential downside of 35.03%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Arcturus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -43,965.98% -40.66% -33.89% Arcturus Therapeutics -151.34% -409.05% -58.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Arcturus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,181.14 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -16.53 Arcturus Therapeutics $20.79 million 54.70 -$25.99 million ($2.15) -26.59

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Arcturus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Arcturus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

